SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. SGS has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.62.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

