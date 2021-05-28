Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.06 Million

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report sales of $24.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $81.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of -0.21.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $274,915.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,119 shares of company stock worth $5,690,068. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

