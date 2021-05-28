Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $16,202,723.52 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 178,917 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $16,202,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $6,110,619.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

FOUR opened at $94.78 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -90.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

