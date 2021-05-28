Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $16,202,723.52 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 178,917 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $16,202,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $6,110,619.50.
- On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96.
- On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.
- On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.
FOUR opened at $94.78 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -90.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
