Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

SRGHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

