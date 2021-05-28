Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $233.79. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average is $216.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

