Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in BCE by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,215. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

