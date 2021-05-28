Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,697 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,754. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

