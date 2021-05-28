Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Rises By 558.1%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 558.1% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.13.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
