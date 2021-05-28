Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Rises By 558.1%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 558.1% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totalling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; and the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah.

