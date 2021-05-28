Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Decreases By 52.9%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMNF opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.48. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.