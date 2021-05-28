Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Rises By 200.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BFLBY remained flat at $$6.75 on Friday. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bilfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

