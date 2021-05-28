Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Grows By 203.2%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 203.2% from the April 29th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of BVH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,683. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495 over the last 90 days. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

