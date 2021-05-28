Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Drops By 63.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BREZ. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,170,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,705,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 347,802 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.00 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

