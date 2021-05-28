Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Drops By 55.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of CHSCO stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. CHS has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $29.26.
About CHS
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.