Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Drops By 94.1%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 29th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY remained flat at $$7.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,306. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.2982 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

