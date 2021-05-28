Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Declines By 85.3%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 29th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DKILY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 183,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

