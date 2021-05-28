Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Drops By 71.1%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 107,901 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter.

