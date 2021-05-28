Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Expands By 240.0%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$42.00 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
