Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Expands By 240.0%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$42.00 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.