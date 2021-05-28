Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Declines By 92.9%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the April 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDVAF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,265. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

