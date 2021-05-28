Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Drops By 63.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the April 29th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21.

