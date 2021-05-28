Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rises By 217.9%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 217.9% from the April 29th total of 484,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. James River Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

