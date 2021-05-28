Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases By 306.7%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 306.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

