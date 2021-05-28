Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 159.0%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the April 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.87. 25,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

KUBTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

