Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 159.0%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the April 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.87. 25,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Kubota alerts:

KUBTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.