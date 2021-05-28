Short Interest in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Expands By 272.1%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 272.1% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSAQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. LifeSci Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

