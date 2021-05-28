Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Drops By 94.1%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 60,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838. Mastermind has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Mastermind had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

