Short Interest in Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Expands By 183.9%

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 183.9% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PDGO remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,473,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,538,078. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Paradigm Oil and Gas Company Profile

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

