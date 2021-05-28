Short Interest in Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Expands By 183.9%

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 183.9% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PDGO remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,473,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,538,078. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Paradigm Oil and Gas Company Profile
