Short Interest in PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Increases By 4,642.9%

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 4,642.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCHM opened at $4.55 on Friday. PharmChem has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Get PharmChem alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for PharmChem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmChem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.