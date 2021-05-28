Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Increases By 480.0%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Sandfire Resources stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

