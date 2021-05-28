Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Increases By 2,200.0%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SHCAY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

