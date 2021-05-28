Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Expands By 246.7%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

