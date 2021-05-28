Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Increases By 500.0%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TORM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. TOR Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

