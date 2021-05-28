Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Declines By 66.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TANNZ stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

