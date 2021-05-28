Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Increases By 234.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the April 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.4 days.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

