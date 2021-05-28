Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 338.1%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 338.1% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE IHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,233. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 140,358 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.