Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Drops By 77.9%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the April 29th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on WJXFF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wajax from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WJXFF opened at $19.06 on Friday. Wajax has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

