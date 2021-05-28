Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Drops By 66.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the April 29th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZKIN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ZK International Group by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

