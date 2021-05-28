ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $475.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,361 shares of company stock worth $3,160,628. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

