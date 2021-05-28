ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of SSTI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. 31,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $475.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.12, a PEG ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,361 shares of company stock worth $3,160,628 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

