Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $327,242.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $327,242.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00318325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032249 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,322,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

