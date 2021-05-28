Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

