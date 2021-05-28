Sigma Planning Corp Has $533,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.21 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.