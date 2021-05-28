Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic Power worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

AT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Power to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.