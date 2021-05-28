Sigma Planning Corp Invests $603,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

NYSE ROP opened at $447.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.17 and its 200 day moving average is $414.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

