Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.49% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

