Sigma Planning Corp Sells 733 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.