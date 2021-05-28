Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Silicom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silicom by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silicom by 20.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Silicom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

SILC stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. Silicom has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.