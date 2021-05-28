Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $112.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,496. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 162,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

