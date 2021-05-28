SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 914.3% in May

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 914.3% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SinglePoint stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 205,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. SinglePoint has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $6.66.

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

