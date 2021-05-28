SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells $666,000.00 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 1,125,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,830. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -744.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 419,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

