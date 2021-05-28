SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells $666,000.00 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SITE Centers stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 1,125,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,830. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -744.00 and a beta of 1.73.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 419,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
