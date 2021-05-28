SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $14.50 at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

