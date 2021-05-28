Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough Sells 60,000 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SKY opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.